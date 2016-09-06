LyondellBasell Industries has put its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery up for sale.

During the year, the refinery has sustained several planned and unplanned outages especially on its two crude distillation units, two vacuum distillation units and two coking units.

The following is a list of the recent outages:

Jan. 19 - The 147,000 bpd crude distillation unit, 42,000 bpd coking unit shut for planned overhaul. CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provide feedstock for all other units.

March 1 - 147,000 bpd CDU restarted after overhaul. Production curtailed by shut vacuum distillation unit, which refines residual crude produced by the CDU.

March 4 - 42,000 bpd coker restarts after overhaul.

April 8 - Fire breaks out on 42,000 bpd coker. No injuries, but refinery production cut by 25 percent.

April 11 - 91,000 bpd VDU shut at the refinery.

April 12 - 120,000 bpd CDU shut at the refinery for repairs

April 15 - Second 91,000 bpd VDU shut at the refinery.

April 20 - Refinery running at 32 percent of capacity.

May 2 - Refinery restarts 91,000 bpd VDU.

May 3 - Brief power disruption at sulfur recovery unit.

May 6 - Attempt to restart 120,000 bpd CDU fails.

May 8 - 120,000 bpd CDU restarts.

June 3 - Refinery running 83 percent of capacity.

July 14 - 42,000 bpd coker restarts for first time since being shut by April 8 fire. Lyondell reschedules a planned overhaul of the 120,000 bpd CDU to from the fall 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 when refinery's 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit is to be worked on.

Aug. 9 - Brief power interruption at sulfur recovery complex cuts production to mininum. Between July 14 and Aug. 9, the refinery had reached full production.

Aug. 18 - A lightning strike causes a loss of power to the FCCU and steam supply to the entire refinery. The refinery avoids a complete shutdown.

Sept. 1 - Complete power outage shuts production at the refinery. Lyondell fails in a first attempt to restore production. The 147,000 bpd CDU restarts on Sept. 2.

