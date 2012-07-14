NEW YORK Sunoco Inc restarted a vacuum tower unit at the Girard Point section of its 330,000 barrel per day Philadephia refinery on Wednesday, according to a filing with city environmental regulators.

In a filing made with the City of Philadelphia Air Management Service, the company said the T-5 vacuum tower at the 137 crude unit was started up on July 11. A vacuum tower is used to process heavier feedstocks and crudes into lighter petroleum products.

On July 2, Sunoco and Carlyle Group said they had formed a joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- to keep the refinery operating as Sunoco looks to exit the refining business. The plant is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously operating refinery in the U.S.

(Reporting By Janet McGurty)