Total Petrochemicals said a contractor had died after sustaining injuries during construction activities at its 232,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

The incident on Tuesday did not involve refinery operations and was confined to the construction site, the company said in a statement.

The site of the incident had been secured, and the company said it was working with the authorities to conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)