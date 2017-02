HOUSTON Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported pollution in excess of permitted levels from a coking unit at the company's 225,500-barrels-per-day Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Friday, a notice the plant filed with regulators showed.

The excess emissions resulted from a malfunction on wet gas compressors, according to the filing. The refinery said instrumentation technicians were working on the compressor controls.

