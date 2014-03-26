French prosecutor opens Fiat Chrysler emissions investigation
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Between nine and 18 barrels (378-756 gallons) of oil spilled into Lake Michigan from BP Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana after a malfunction on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Wednesday.
The amount of oil spilled is based on an initial visual estimate and may change, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
The spill occurred Monday afternoon at a recently upgraded water treatment plant in a cove that leads into the lake, the company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said. About 5,000 square yards of water was coated in an oily sheen and oil slicks could be seen on the shore and rocks, BP said in an initial report to the EPA.
The cleanup continued Wednesday as crews vacuumed up 5,200 gallons of oily water from the area, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said. Barriers at the mouth of the cove to block the oil from flowing to the lake were replaced after strong winds and waves blew them out of place on Tuesday. The winds blew the oil further into the cove up onto the shoreline, the Coast guard spokesman said.
There is no evidence that oil leaked outside of the containment boom, the EPA said.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
Crude oil that leaked into a creek in the Canadian province of Alberta from an Enbridge Inc storage facility has been contained but there is no estimate yet of its volume, the National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday.