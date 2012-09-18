Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) has been in talks to sell its 400,780 barrel-per-day Texas City, Texas, refinery to Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), according to a report posted by the Financial Times on its website on Tuesday.
The talks have been under way for months, according to the report, which cites unidentified sources. The plant's sale could bring BP up to $2.5 billion.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss possible negotiating partners with Reuters on Tuesday.
"We remain in advanced negotiations for a sale of the Texas City refinery," said BP spokesman Scott Dean. "We remain on track to announce a sale by year-end 2012."
A Marathon spokesman declined to discuss the Financial Times report.
BP announced in 2011 it would put the Texas City and Carson, California, refineries up for sale.
On August 13, BP announced it would sell the 240,000 bpd Carson refinery and related assets for $2.5 billion, pending regulatory approval.
Independent refiner Marathon has long been considered a potential contender to buy the Texas City refinery. Marathon owns an 80,000 bpd refinery in Texas City across the street from BP's plant.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.