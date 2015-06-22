HOUSTON More than 1,000 striking workers from Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery on Monday began two days of voting on a tentative contract, which if ratified, would end a five-month work stoppage, union officials said.

The hourly workers, members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-1, were casting secret ballots on the contract and a return-to-work agreement at their union hall within sight of the Marathon refinery in Texas City, Texas.

"This has been a long journey," said Larry Burchfield, the Local 13-1 vice president. "We were able to get the company to stretch their offers. We got a really good return-to-work agreement."

The agreement sets the terms for striking employees to resume their jobs and when benefits will resume. If approved, workers would begin returning to the refinery on July 6 and all would be back at work by July 18, Burchfield said.

A Marathon representative could not be reached for comment on the vote.

The Galveston Bay Refinery employees were among the first called out on strike on Feb. 1 after talks broke down between the USW's negotiators and plant owners in the United States for a national agreement on pay, benefits and safety policies for refinery and chemical workers.

The strike spread to 15 plants, including 12 refineries, which account for one-fifth of national crude oil refining capacity.

A national agreement was reached on March 12, and most workers returned to their jobs in April, but employees at a few plants, such as Galveston Bay Refinery, remained on picket lines as management and union negotiators hammered out agreements on local issues.

At the Galveston Bay Refinery, workers thought Marathon's proposals threatened workplace safety and job security. Two previous contract proposals were rejected by the local union.

"We got a lot of improvement on the safety issues with this agreement," Burchfield said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Grant McCool)