Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Total Petrochemicals reported a check valve failure that led to a spill at its 232,000-barrels-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality identified three tanks as the sources of the spill.
However, the filing did not specify the product released.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.