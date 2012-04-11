Total Petrochemicals reported a check valve failure that led to a spill at its 232,000-barrels-per-day Port Arthur refinery in Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality identified three tanks as the sources of the spill.

However, the filing did not specify the product released.

