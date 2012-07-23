DOHA The Arab League's ministerial committee on Syria has agreed to offer $100 million in aid to Syrian refugees, Qatar's prime minister said on Monday.

"An amount has been approved for the Syrian refugees of $100 million," Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told a news conference in the Qatari capital.

United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has been bracing for an exodus from Syria and a month ago doubled its forecast for the number of refugees who could flee this year to 185,000.

It has appealed for Syria's neighbors to keep their borders open to allow people to reach safe havens, as Syrian forces fight to recapture parts of Damascus from rebels.

