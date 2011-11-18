Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said U.S. regulators approved its new drug for treating a common cause of blindness in the elderly, giving a boost to the small biotech company.

The Food and Drug Administration said Eylea could be sold in the United States within the next few days as a treatment for the most serious form of macular degeneration, the wet form, which affects at least 1.5 million Americans.

The FDA had extended its review deadline for Eylea from August 20 after asking the company to submit more data on the drug's chemistry, manufacturing, and controls.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)