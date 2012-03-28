Regional Management Inc's (RM.N) shares opened up 13 percent on their trading debut, after the consumer finance company priced its initial public offering below the expected price range.

The company priced its IPO of 4.2 million shares at $15 each on Tuesday. It had expected the offering to be priced between $17 and $19 per share.

At Wednesday's opening price of $17, the company is valued at around $206 million.

Regional Management, which provides loans to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, began operations in 1987 with four branches in South Carolina and has since expanded to 170 locations.

It has more than 174,000 active accounts as of December 31.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company sold about 2.8 million shares in the IPO, while selling stockholders offered the remaining shares.

Jefferies and Stephens Inc were joint book-running managers for the offering.

The company's shares were trading at $17.40, up 16 percent from their IPO price, in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)