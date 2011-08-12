NEW YORK Blackstone Group (BX.N), TPG TPG.UL and Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) are among more than half a dozen firms that put in initial bids for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the situation said.

Some of these firms have paired up with other firms to bid for the unit, which has a book value of about $1.5 billion, the sources said. The auction is now in the second round, they said.

Blackstone has teamed up with Carlyle Group, and TPG has teamed up with with Lightyear Capital, the sources said.

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N), Warburg Pincus WP.UL and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are also among the bidders for the company, the sources said.

Regions, a bank based in Birmingham, Alabama that has not yet repaid $3.5 billion in bailout money received from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) in June to explore options for Morgan Keegan.

Regions said at the time that it agreed to pay $210 million to state and federal regulators to settle allegations Morgan Keegan fraudulently marketed mutual funds. [nN1E75L158]

Regions, Raymond James, Blackstone, Warburg, Lightyear and Apollo declined comment. TPG and Stifel were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Joe Giannone and Megan Davies and A. Ananthalakshmi. Editing by Carol Bishopric and Robert MacMillan)