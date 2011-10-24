Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
U.S. bank Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) is offering as much as $200 million to help finance the sale of its Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Regions is in talks with two competing groups of private-equity firms seeking to buy the brokerage, people told the agency.
The bank aims to boost capital and pay back a U.S. bailout from the sale proceeds. A deal valued at more than $1 billion may be reached within weeks, according to the agency.
Regions Financial spokesman Mel Campbell declined to comment to Reuters on the Bloomberg report.
Regions bought Morgan Keegan for $789 million in 2001 and disclosed plans to sell the division in June. The company is yet to repay the $3.5 billion it received from the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) after the financial crisis.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.