Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit, but shares of the southeastern U.S. regional bank fell as problem land and condominium loans increased.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank has struggled with real estate-related loan losses since the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2007, and has yet to repay $3.5 billion in government bailout aid received in 2008.

Regions' loan losses -- when compared with those of rivals BB&T Corp (BBT.N) and SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) -- have failed to improve, and the bank's third-quarter numbers highlight that difference.

"They've got bigger problems" than their peers, said Barclays Capital analyst Jason Goldberg. "And it's taking them more time to work through it."

During the third quarter, the amount of new nonperforming loans rose to $755 million from $555 million in the second quarter, the bank said.

Troubled debt restructurings -- or where the bank has amended loan terms -- jumped $1.2 billion to $2.8 billion as a result of new accounting rules.

Regions executives said during a conference call with analysts that sluggish U.S. economic growth is slowing improvement of their loan problems.

"We continue to work through the challenges we have," said Chief Executive Grayson Hall in a conference call with analysts. "But the pace of economic recovery will in large part drive the recovery of our customers."

Regions chief credit officer Barb Godin said Atlanta and Miami are the bank's two most stressed lending markets, with borrowers in the two cities accounting for 22 percent of new nonperforming loans during the quarter.

Regions shares were down as much as 8 percent in morning trading, but rebounded partially, dropping 1.3 percent in afternoon trading to $3.85.

The bank set aside 53 percent less during the quarter to cover bad loans than it did a year earlier, which analysts said boosted net income.

Regions reported net income of $101 million, or 8 cents per share, available to common stockholders, compared with a year-earlier loss of $209 million, or 17 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined 1 percent to $1.6 billion, while expenses dropped 8.3 percent to $1.07 billion.

Unlike its competitors, Regions has yet to repay $3.5 billion in U.S. government aid received during the financial crisis.

As part of boosting its capital to repay the bailout, Regions announced plans in June to sell its investment banking and brokerage unit, Morgan Keegan.

A buyer has not yet emerged, but the bank is negotiating with private equity firms for a deal that could top $1 billion, according to media reports.

Hall said the bank was making progress on selling the division, and expected to have more information about it "in the very near future." He declined to comment further.

Analysts said the bank faced increasing pressure to sell the unit, because the sale is a key factor in repaying its government aid.

"Between now and the end of the year, it is critical they do something with this," said Guggenheim Securities analyst Marty Mosby.

