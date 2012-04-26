Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Hair-salon operator Regis Corp (RGS.N) posted an adjusted quarterly profit above market expectations helped by cost cuts.
The operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains had hired a financial adviser to help look at options for its non-core assets.
Regis recently sold its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family to focus on its North American operations.
Regis' third-quarter net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding non-operational items, Regis earned 32 cents a share.
The company had earlier said sales fell about 1 percent to $573.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 26 cents per share on revenue of $572.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $18.31 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.