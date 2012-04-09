HP Inc reports 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue
HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.
Hair-salon operator Regis Corp (RGS.N) reported a fall in quarterly revenue, as fewer people visited its salons.
Third-quarter revenue decreased about 1 percent to $574.0 million, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains said in a statement.
Same-store sales, or those in stores open at least a year, dropped 3.4 percent for the quarter, while customer counts slipped 3 percent.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $17.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS PSA Group , the French carmaker in talks to buy Opel from General Motors , announced its first dividend in six years and raised its medium-term profitability goal on Thursday after full-year profit almost doubled.
FRANKFURT Dialog Semiconductor , maker of chips that go in Apple Inc's and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, said it expected "good revenue growth" in 2017, indicating a bumper year for high end consumer devices.