PARIS May 23 Requiring high levels of equity
capital is the best way to ensure banks have solid balance
sheets, the second in command at the top U.S. banking regulator
said on Monday.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's vice chairman,
Tom Hoenig, said that as bank creditors had come to expect
governments to shield them from losses, they looked less to
bank's equity position as a source of confidence.
And yet, during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, banks with
the lowest capital levels failed at nearly twice the rate of the
highest-capitalised banks, Hoenig said in a speech prepared for
delivery at a conference in Paris.
"In most instances the studies found that the benefits of
higher capital outweigh its costs, up to the levels specified
under current rules and perhaps beyond, serving the long-run
interest of the macroeconomy," Hoenig said.
"In summary, considerable compelling data suggest that more
equity capital -- not less -- is the better choice to attain
sound banks and sustained economic growth," he added.
He warned that a proposal from the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision to use risk-weighted capital in the
calculation of banks' leverage ratios would weaken what he
considered the best gauge of their capital adequacy.
Capital standards would fall if regulators gave in to
lobbying from the industry for special treatment or exemptions
from capital requirements for a host of assets used to calculate
banks' leverage ratios, he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)