SYDNEY Australia's chief securities regulator said he wants more white-collar criminals jailed so that market participants are scared into following the law, and has built up a $40 million fund to prosecute people suspected of financial misconduct.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chairman Greg Medcraft said the watchdog's traditional punishment of "enforceable undertakings" - making wrongdoers promise not to break the law again - was not enough on its own, and said fear of imprisonment is the strongest disincentive.

"The thing I believe white-collar criminals fear the most is going to jail," Medcraft told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit on Tuesday.

"We will in the future be looking to more a hybrid solution where there might be enforceable undertaking, but that doesn't necessarily preclude a court-based outcome."

The warning is a clear sign that ASIC, formed in 1998 partly to protect consumers from corporate malpractice, will seek to lift its count of high-profile jailings. In March, the regulator racked up its biggest win with a seven-year sentence for an insider trader, the country's longest ever for that crime.

The regulator has always had an "enforcement special account" for expensive and long-running prosecutions worth A$30 million ($23.77 million) a year, Medcraft said, but since he started in the role four years ago he has grown the fund to A$50 million and now plans to use it for more and bigger prosecutions.

He added that since the record insider-trading sentence two months ago, ASIC has experienced a spike in the number of people turning themselves in for suspected financial crimes or pleading guilty at the first opportunity in the hope of getting leniency in punishment.

WORLD LEADER

ASIC's stance on corporate crime has stood it ahead of its global peers, with the United States introducing a bill earlier this year for insider trading rules similar to Australia's.

Almost all of Australia's 40 cases of insider trading in the past five years have ended with a guilty plea, while U.S. regulators have seen several comparable cases collapse.

A key difference between the two regimes is that Australian rules make no allowances for the way someone trading on inside information may have received or used that information. By contrast, U.S. offenders have more leeway and can be prosecuted only if the exchange of the information led to a personal benefit.

"In Australia, the source of information is irrelevant," said Luke Hastings, a partner at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. "The focus is on the information itself, and its price sensitivity, not on the way it was received or used."

Still, for some, ASIC needs to step up its efforts.

Professor Michael Adams, dean of law at the University of Western Sydney, said the Australian regulator must double the number of cases it brings to court to clarify many complex legal provisions.

ASIC should prosecute more cases involving suspected market manipulation, where laws are even more complex, he said.

"It is a much more dangerous area where false information is deliberately distorting share prices and attacks the integrity of the place," Adams said.

