LONDON The boss of Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, Nationwide, said he expects Britain's financial regulator to make banks hold more capital against their loans over time.

Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale said he expected the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to eventually impose a so-called leverage ratio of about 4 percent, higher than the 3 percent it currently applies.

Global regulators, keen to make banks safer after the financial crisis, are focusing on the leverage ratio as a way to prevent banks from taking on too much risk and mitigate any attempts to circumvent other capital rules.

Leverage measures the amount of equity a bank holds as a percentage of its loans, without adjustments for risk. A 4 percent leverage ratio means that Nationwide can lend up to 25 pounds for each pound of capital it holds in reserve.

"I think it will rise. My expectation is that 3 percent will become a higher number. I think something of the order of 4 percent is a possibility," Beale told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit on Wednesday.

Beale said Nationwide would be comfortable with reaching that target within 3 to 5 years, but not if it was imposed immediately.

"Looking at the strength of our business model and the trajectory of our capital ratio, 4 percent would not cause me a problem over the medium term," he said.

The PRA sprung a surprise last June when it set a leverage ratio of 3 percent for UK banks with immediate effect, five years earlier than planned by global regulators.

That led to British bank Barclays (BARC.L) raising 5.8 billion pounds from shareholders through a rights issue to bolster its capital. Nationwide was given until 2015 to hit the target and has since said it will reach it significantly before that date.

Beale said the leverage ratio unfairly penalizes building societies and banks which grant a high proportion of their loans to home buyers.

"It doesn't discriminate between high and low risk assets. It's quite agnostic to risk. In that sense, it's quite a basic measure," he said.

Some lawmakers, including Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the influential Treasury Select Committee, have argued it should be higher than 3 percent.

Beale said that, if a higher limit was set immediately, Nationwide would probably need to raise capital.

"I think if they did it overnight that would be quite an issue for us and a lot of other players. The demand for our paper is there if we needed to do something," he said.

Mutuals were seen as vulnerable compared with publicly listed banks because they cannot tap existing shareholders for funds in times of crisis.

However, Nationwide last year raised 550 million pounds by issuing a new type of debt that meets new rules on capital without compromising its mutual model. Investors who bought the core capital deferred shares (CCDS) are entitled to just one vote at meetings, regardless of how much they have invested.

Nationwide also raised 1 billion pound in March through the issue of new bonds which convert into CCDS if it hits trouble.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char and Elaine Hardcastle)