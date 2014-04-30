Nordea's CEO Christian Clausen gestures during his presentation of the results for the last quarter of 2013 in Stockholm, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Enevag Ericsson/TT News Agency

LONDON Europe risks depriving its small businesses of the equity they need by forcing banks to hold excessive levels of capital, the chief executive of the Nordic region's largest bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

Stockholm-based Nordea (NDA.ST) chief executive Christian Clausen also said Sweden should consider joining the euro zone's single supervisory mechanism so that it had more input into rules that would ultimately affect the region's banks.

"There is no doubt that we are moving too far in my opinion," Clausen said of the capital demands placed on banks to prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis that left scores of banks in need of publicly funded rescues.

"You put in so much more in the banking sector which is then not available in the rest of the economy to create jobs and so on ... those who bear the burden are those (businesses) with too little capital."

Banks in Sweden face capital demands above and beyond those in most other corners of the European Union because they are required to hold higher buffers for systemic risk.

"We should have much more consistency and it should not be allowed to do your own thing," said Clausen.

"You can have a systemic risk with too low levels (of capital) but you can certainly also have a systemic risk in a country with too high levels. If you suddenly start to regard Swedish banks as in trouble in 14 percent capital it will spread and create problems."

Clausen, who is president of lobby group the European Banking Federation, was speaking at the Reuters financial regulation summit in London, following earlier appearances from the European Banking Authority's head of oversight Piers Haben and Graham Beale, chief executive of UK lender Nationwide.

Clausen said he expected the discrepancies between different parts of Europe to be reduced in the near future as the European Central Bank (ECB) takes over as supervisor for lenders in the 18 countries in the euro zone.

Other EU regulators were likely to imitate the ECB's actions, he said and suggested Sweden should consider joining the single supervisory mechanism (SSM) while staying outside the euro zone.

"If you are going to be subject to the rules anyway, why don't you sit around while they are doing it (the rules)?" he said. Swedish finance minister Anders Borg has previously said he is against Sweden entering the SSM.

(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Susan Fenton)