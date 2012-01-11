NEW YORK Relational Investors confirmed on Wednesday that it had reviewed aerospace and defense conglomerate Textron Inc (TXT.N) in the past as a possible investment opportunity but it was never a serious prospect, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters.

The statement comes after a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday that the Los Angeles hedge fund run by investor Ralph Whitworth had looked at Textron about a month ago. That source was not aware whether the investor had bought a stake in the company.

Relational said that while it normally doesn't comment on its investment prospects, it had not bought a stake in Textron, which is the world's biggest maker of corporate aircraft and also makes Bell helicopters.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Textron was conducting a strategic review that could include options such as spinning off parts of the conglomerate.

Several activist investors have looked at Textron as a prime target to advocate for a change in strategy, as each of the firm's major business lines has run into headwinds at different points in time.

It was not clear if Textron's strategic review resulted from the interest of an activist investor or was part of a regular business review. The sources said on Tuesday that they did not expect the evaluation to yield changes in Textron's strategy in the near term.

Textron has been struggling to turn around its Cessna division as the global economy remains weak, while its defense businesses face pressure from shrinking U.S. military budgets.

Besides planes and helicopters, Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron also makes various defense products as well as automotive parts and golf carts. It also has a finance subsidiary.

Textron's shares were up 6.6 percent to $21.50 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

