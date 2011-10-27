LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Relativity Media on Thursday unveiled the first film to emerge from the Chinese co-production/distribution deal it jointly announced over the summer.

The comedy "21 and Over," written by "Hangover" screenwriters Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, emerged out of Sky Land, the new production and distribution entity run by Relativity Media and two of China's leading entertainment companies, SAIF Partners and IDG China Media. (SkyLand has ties to China's $100 million RMB fund, which funds local production.)

The new film stars Miles Teller ("Footloose"), Justin Chon ("The Twilight Saga"), Skylar Astin ("Taking Woodstock") and Sarah Wright ("The House Bunny"). It centers on a group of friends who drag their straight-arrow buddy out to celebrate his 21st birthday the night before an important medical school interview.

As one would expect from the creators of "The Hangover," much drunken debauchery ensues.

In addition to previous footage shot in Seattle, Washington, filming locations include Linyi, a city in the south of Shandong province. Principal photography on scenes in China began shooting in Linyi on October 26, 2011.

As for the co-production venture, its principals also announced last summer a strategic alliance with Huaxia Film Distribution Company, one of the official distribution agencies of the Chinese government -- participation by the country's government is a pre-requisite for studio's hoping to access one of the world's largest centers of potential moviegoers.

Not that the studio is alone in its lust for Chinese ticket-buyers. Chinese media conglomerate DMG and Legendary Entertainment have also unveiled generously funded deals and partnerships designed to produce China oriented entertainments.

