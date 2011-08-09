Petrol prices are advertised at a petrol station in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MUMBAI Indian energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) said on Tuesday it has received approval from the government for selling stakes in some of its oil and gas blocks to BP Plc (BP.L) for $7.2 billion.

Last month, India's cabinet had approved Reliance's plan to sell 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks, instead of the 23 originally planned, to BP, making it one of the largest investments in India's oil and gas sector.

"Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of India for the approval... Following the approval, RIL and BP will work together to conclude the deal expeditiously," Reliance said in a statement.

At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), Reliance shares were down 2.1 percent at 764.25 rupees in a weak Mumbai market .BSESN.

