Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
NEW DELHI India's Reliance MediaWorks RELM.NS, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is in talks to sell stake in some of its movie theatres to Mexico's multiplex operator Cinepolis, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.
Cinepolis, the fourth largest cinema chain in the world, is in talks to "either buy several key properties or get into a tie-up," the report said, quoting an unnamed person familiar with the development. The talks have been underway for the past two months, it said.
The report did not have any financial details of the deal.
Cinepolis has a small presence in India for the past three years. A deal with Cinepolis will help Reliance MediaWorks focus on film and media services business and reduce dependence on the multiplex business, the report said.
Reliance MediaWorks, which operates movie theatres under the brand BIG Cinemas, runs 530 screens in India and overseas.
A spokesman for Reliance MediaWorks called the story speculative and declined to comment. Cinepolis could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla were down almost 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the electric car maker's first quarterly report following its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity.
SEOUL SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief executive of the South Korean chipmaker said on Thursday.