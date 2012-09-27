Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW DELHI U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises (RELG.NS) for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (FOHE.NS).
($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.