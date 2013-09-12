The Renault automaker company logo is displayed outside a car dealership in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, March 1,2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French carmaker Renault and industrial group Bollore on Thursday announced plans to join forces in bidding for electric car-sharing contracts and assembling battery-powered vehicles in France.

Bollore may transfer some production of its electric Bluecar mini from Italy to Renault's Dieppe plant in northern France under plans outlined by the companies in a joint statement but not yet finalized.

Renault may also provide "support" for the production of a future Bollore three-seater for car-sharing applications such as the Autolib' short-term rental program in Paris, they said.

