Deutsche Bank not thinking about mergers, has other things to do: CEO
BERLIN Deutsche Bank , which is in the midst of an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase, is currently not thinking about mergers, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday the French government did not want a merger between car makers Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan (7201.T).
"We do not want a merger," Valls said in an interview on French iTele TV channel, adding that he wished to see the alliance between the French and the Japanese company endure.
"The state is fully playing its role as a shareholder... And at the same time, we fully trust Nissan and Renault managers in a dialogue that is normal," Valls said.
Renault owns a 43.4 percent controlling stake in Nissan, which holds a non-voting 15 percent of Renault. Carlos Ghosn, 61, serves as CEO of both car makers.
Reuters reported this week that French economics minister Emmanuel Macron has been pressuring Ghosn to undertake a full Renault-Nissan merger on French government's terms.
The French government raised its Renault stake in April to 19.7 percent from 15 percent secure double voting rights.
Nissan has expressed concern over the government's move and in September drew up confidential proposals to end Renault's control by acquiring a bigger stake in its French parent, Reuters reported.
Community bank PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy fellow California-based lender CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in southern California.
SAO PAULO Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.