Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks at a news conference in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Babu

PARIS French automaker Renault (RENA.PA) and Japanese affiliate Nissan (7201.T) said combined vehicle sales rose 2.1 percent last year to a new record for their 15-year-old carmaking alliance.

The global deliveries total, which includes Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, came to 8.26 million vehicles in 2013, the Renault-Nissan alliance said in a statement on Friday.

(This story was refiled as the company corrected sales total to 8,264,821 vehicles from 8,266,098 in second paragraph)

