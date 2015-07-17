Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
PARIS Nissan may follow alliance partner Renault by purchasing batteries for its future electric cars instead of exclusively building its own, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a Wall Street Journal interview published on Friday.
Nissan is likely to use LG Chem batteries, the alliance CEO said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"We have opened to competition our battery business in order to make sure we have the best batteries," Ghosn told the paper. "For the moment, we consider that the best battery maker is LG."
Reuters reported last September that Ghosn was preparing to cut battery production by Nissan's AESC joint venture with NEC Corp and instead use LG packs, stoking alliance tensions as he pursues closer integration.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Twitter dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.