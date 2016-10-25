PARIS Renault (RENA.PA) recorded a 13 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, as a recovering European market lifted sales of its new Megane and Kadjar models.

Revenue rose to 10.55 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 9.34 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The global auto market will expand 1.7 percent in 2016, Renault also predicted, reiterating its full-year goals including an increase in group revenue and operating margin.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)