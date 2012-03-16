Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
ReneSola Ltd (SOL.N) posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower module shipments and a weak European market, but the Chinese solar products maker forecast higher shipments in the current quarter.
For the first quarter, the Company expects total solar wafer and module shipments at 400 megawatt (MW) to 420 MW. In the fourth quarter, the company's shipments stood at 339.9 MW.
Fourth-quarter revenue halved to $187.7 million as shipments of modules fell by a fourth. However, wafer shipments were up 10 pct at 245.4 MW.
"The continuing uncertainty surrounding Europe's economy and proposed austerity measures exacerbated the supply-demand situation, negatively impacting our revenues and margins for the quarter," Chief Executive Xianshou Li said in a statement.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $61 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago.
Shares of the company, which have lost 71 percent of their value in the last one year, closed at $2.46 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.