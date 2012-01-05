RENO, Nev Organizers of the Reno Air Races are going ahead with plans to hold their annual event despite a crash last year that killed 11 people, the head of the organization said on Wednesday.

Mike Houghton, president of the Reno Air Races Association, told a news conference at Reno-Stead Airport that the decision was based on an outpouring of support from stakeholders and fans after the deadly accident.

The air race will have to seek permits from the Reno airport authority and the city of Reno in order to operate.

The Federal Aviation Administration must also grant the organization a waiver that allows planes to race lower and faster than allowed by official regulations. Such a request will be submitted to FAA in coming weeks, Houghton said.

"We are going to run this event," Houghton said, "Otherwise we have no reason to get up in the morning."

Last year's air show lost roughly $1.5 million, Houghton said, after a vintage World War Two fighter dubbed "The Galloping Ghost" crashed into a box seat area in front of the grandstand in September, killing 11 people and injuring more than 50.

The modified aircraft, a P-51 Mustang piloted by 74-year-old real estate developer Jimmy Leeward, had its wings trimmed 10 feet shorter than stock, among other alterations, Leeward had said in a May 2011 interview with Sport Aviation magazine.

Asked by the magazine how fast the plane could go, he said: "There are some things you never tell the competition and that's one of them. But it's fast. Really fast."

Leeward, who was killed in the crash, was well-known in air racing circles and had worked as a stunt pilot in movies.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the incident, and will hold a briefing on air show and race safety next week in Washington, D.C., according to NTSB spokesman Terry Williams.

The next Reno Air show is scheduled to take place from September 12-16, Houghton said. Pilot training begins in June.

(Writing by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)