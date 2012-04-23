Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.O) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and a rise in sales as some shoppers chose to buy the products they had rented, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Rent-A-Center -- which lets customers own furniture, electronics and other products they have rented after completing payments over a term -- said demand for its products was "steady" in the quarter.

"Total revenue and same-store sales benefited in the quarter from more customers than expected exercising their early purchase option," Chief Executive Mark Speese said in a statement.

Outright sales boost the company's quarterly results but it loses out on future recurring revenue as a result.

So, despite the strong results, Rent-A-Center maintained its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of $51.9 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $44.2 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 13 percent to $835.3 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 84 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $807 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose to $37.95 after the bell. They closed at $36.66 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

