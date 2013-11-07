MADRID Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) and the Argentine government have yet to agree out-of-court compensation over the nationalization of YPF (YPFD.BA), Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on a call with analysts on Thursday.

Repsol is still open to reaching an agreement with Argentina over the expropriation last year of its majority stake in YPF but will continue to pursue legal options as well, Martinez said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)