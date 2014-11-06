MADRID Spanish oil firm Repsol posted a 41 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profits on Thursday, boosted by a sharp improvement in refining margins, lower financial costs and a recovery in production in Libya.

The cash-rich group is pursuing a $10 billion acquisition drive to take advantage of lower valuations for U.S. shale assets, which have been hit by falling oil prices, and to eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of its Argentine business.

While the move would cut the group's heavy exposure to conflict-ridden regions such as Libya and Venezuela, which dented profits in the past, it could also help protect it from any takeover bid from bigger international competitors.

Average recurring net profits, adjusted for one-time gains and inventory effects, rose to 415 million euros in the three months to end-September, up from 295 million in the same period last year and just above the average forecast of 405 million euros given in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Total production rose 8.2 percent to 366,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) from the previous three months, supported by a recovery in Libya, where production resumed in July following disruptions caused by the local conflict.

Refining margins, the other main driver for the strong set of earnings, surged 25.8 percent from the previous quarter as prices fell for heavier-grade crude oils.

Lower financial costs also helped the bottom line as a result of both a stronger euro and a reduction of close to 400 million euros in net debt in the quarter to 2 billion euros at the end of September.

After failed attempts at deals with Talisman and Pacific Rubiales of Canada, and the Norwegian arm of Marathon Oil, Repsol continues to pursue oil and gas targets in OECD countries that offer a 7 or 8 percent investment return, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

Repsol is currently trying to narrow down a long prospective shopping list running to many small companies and other assets to just a handful of targets, with the finalists likely to be those that offer oil wells already in production as well as an entry point into the U.S. shale industry, the sources added.

(Editing by Pravin Char and Greg Mahlich)