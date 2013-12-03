Generali puts Dutch business up for sale: sources
LONDON Italy's biggest insurer Generali has hired BNP Paribas to sell its Dutch business as part of a plan to cut costs in weaker markets and boost profits, sources told Reuters.
MADRID Repsol (REP.MC) Chairman Antonio Brufau asked on Tuesday for a "a convincing sum" from Argentina to compensate the Spanish company for the expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF (YPFD.BA).
Argentina and Repsol struck a preliminary deal last week over compensation for the 2012 seizure of the oil firm's YPF stake that sources have said is worth $5 billion, half the sum Repsol was initially demanding.
"We've never mentioned $5 billion. What we've said is that the sum received should be, in some way, convincing and justify the withdrawal of lawsuits," Brufau said at a business event in Barcelona, his first public appearance since last week's deal.
As part of a preliminary agreement for compensation in the form of liquid assets, Repsol would withdraw a series of lawsuits filed against Argentina over the YPF seizure.
Details of the settlement, which is likely to be paid in 10-year U.S. dollar denominated Argentine bonds, are expected to be ironed out in the coming weeks.
Repsol rejected a YPF compensation offer in June that included a stake, and investments, in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field.
Earlier, Spanish commerce secretary Jaime Garcia-Legaz said any deal between Argentina and Repsol is preferable to a lawsuit.
"A deal, whether good, bad or average is always better than a lawsuit," Garcia-Legaz said in an interview with newspaper Expansion published on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris and Carlos Ruano; writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Greg Mahlich and Tom Pfeiffer)
MUNICH, Germany German worker opposition to Linde's planned merger with Praxair has resurfaced after trade union IG Metall learned of a message from Praxair's chief executive promising to run the company in the style of more profitable Praxair.
STOCKHOLM Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said on Thursday it was buying U.S. firm Grindmaster-Cecilware, a maker of coffee machines and beverage dispensers, for $108 million in cash.