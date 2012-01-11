The Sacyr Vallehermoso Tower is seen near the Repsol office building in Madrid December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spanish oil group Repsol (REP.MC) said on Wednesday it sold half of the 10 percent tranche of its own stock it bought from troubled shareholder Sacyr SCO.MC three weeks ago, sending the price sharply lower on uncertainty over the fate of the other 5 percent stake.

Repsol placed the shares for 1.364 billion euros .($1.74 billion) - at a price 5 percent below the oil firm's Tuesday close - and said it would add 78.4 million euros to its treasury position.

Investors had hoped Repsol would sell the whole package to a strategic investor.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and UBS placed 61.043 million shares by accelerated bookbuilding at 22.35 euros each, above the 21.066 euros Repsol paid for half of debt-laden builder Sacyr's 20-percent stake on December 20.

Repsol said the deal "continues a policy of financial prudence and flexibility, and reinforces its cash position to focus on development and fulfilling its strategic plan."

"In our view, investors might be disappointed by the fact Repsol is placing these shares in the market instead of selling them to a strategic investor," Espirito Santo said in a note to clients.

"Moreover, Repsol's shares will now likely struggle to outperform until the remaining 5 percent shares are placed as the investors' base case scenario may well shift to another market placement at a later stage," it added.

The company still has the other 61.043 million shares, equivalent to a stake of 5 percent, held in treasury.

Analysts said the sale ended a difficult chapter in the company's history created by Sacyr's re-financing troubles and allows Repsol to focus on its strategic operations and reduce risk on its balance sheet.

Sacyr, which builds everything from urban developments to motorways, ran into trouble when it acquired 20 percent of Repsol in 2006, just before the global financial crisis and the collapse of Spain's construction bubble.

Repsol shares traded down 5.7 percent at 22.20 euros by 1518 GMT. Trading was suspended before the market opened but resumed later in the morning.

The Madrid bourse's benchmark Ibex .IBEX index was down 0.9 percent.

($1 = 0.7826 euros)

(Additional reporting and writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)