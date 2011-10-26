Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
Research in Motion said the software upgrade for its PlayBook tablet has been delayed to February next year.
The tablet will ship without the Blackberry messenger (BBM)software, the company said in a blog post on its website.
The PlayBook has been criticized because it cannot handle email routed through its secure enterprise servers without being linked to a BlackBerry.
Earlier this month, RIM had said it plans to introduce the BBX operating software for the BlackBerry smartphone and PlayBook tablet, but did not say when the software would show up in a product.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.