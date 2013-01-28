Research In Motion CEO Thorsten Heins displays features of the Blackberry 10 during his keynote address during the Blackberry Jam Americas in San Jose, California September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Research In Motion Ltd announced multiple music and video partners on Monday for its BlackBerry 10 storefront, ranging from Walt Disney Co's Walt Disney Studios and Sony Corp's Sony Pictures to Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The company said its BlackBerry World will include an extensive catalog of songs, movies and television shows, with most movies available the same day they are released on DVD, and with next-day availability for many TV series.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)