LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Ontario Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into an accident Tuesday morning on the Toronto set of "Resident Evil: Retribution 3D," that injured 16.

The ministry has dispatched an inspector to Cinespace's Kipling Studio, where it is believed a platform shifted, leaving a hole into which cast and crew members fell, William Lin, a ministry spokesperson, told TheWrap.

Ten of the injured were hospitalized. None of the injuries were grave, as the fall was only about five feet, Victor Kwong, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Services, told TheWrap. However, he refused to call them "minor," stating that the worst injury was to someone's back.

Lin was quick to caution that it is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident. "We are conducting an investigation to (a) find out what happened and (b) ensure work place health and safety," Lin said.

The Ministry enforces the Occupational Health and Safety, which came into effect in 1979.

Lin, speaking about cases in general, said that inspectors can issue orders to stop work if they find imminent danger, and that as the investigation goes on the inspectors can determine whether or not charges should be filed.

Screen Gems' "Retribution 3D," which stars Milla Jovovich and is being directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is the fifth installment of the movie franchise based on a popular videogame series. The last film, "Resident Evil: Afterlife," which was also directed by Anderson, grossed almost $300 million worldwide.

Cinespace studio declined to comment on the matter while the production office has yet to respond to a request for comment.