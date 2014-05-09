Resolution Ltd, the British life insurer best known for its Friends Life brand, said it would miss its full-year profitability target due to reforms to the domestic annuities market.

Resolution, which buys underperforming domestic life insurers and merges them into a more profitable group, said it would not meet its value of new business target of 10 percent in 2014.

The insurer's shares have fallen 18 percent since Chancellor George Osborne's budget in mid-March scrapped a requirement that pensions savings be used to buy an annuity.

The reforms, due to be implemented in April next year, will mean most retirees will no longer be forced to swap their pension savings for an annuity that pays out an income for life, giving them instead a choice in how they invest.

Group value of new business - which the company uses as a measure of profitability - remained flat at 35 million pounds in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company also said talks about the potential sale of its Lombard unit were continuing, but that uncertainties surrounding the sale had meant lower sales and net fund outflow at the division.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)