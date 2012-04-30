New Brussels museum displays costumes of Manneken Pis statue
BRUSSELS Visitors to Brussels will soon be able to admire scores of colorful costumes used over the years to dress the city's most famous landmark, the 400-year-old Manneken Pis.
Danish restaurant Noma was crowned the world's best restaurant for the third year in a row in an annual list, beating out top eateries in Spain, Brazil, Italy, Britain, the United States and elsewhere.
The S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna World's 50 Best Restaurants, produced by Britain's Restaurant Magazine, were unveiled in London after voting by a panel of more than 800 chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and food experts who rated chef Rene Redzepi's Noma as the "standard-bearer for the new Nordic movement."
The following is a list of the top 10:
1. Noma; Copenhagen, Denmark
2. El Celler de Can Roca; Girona, Spain
3. Mugaritz; San Sebastian, Spain
4. D.O.M.; Sao Paulo, Brazil
5. Osteria Francescana; Modena, Italy
6. Per Se; New York, USA
7. Alinea; Chicago, USA
8. Arzak; San Sebastian, Spain
9. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal; London, UK
10. Eleven Madison Park; New York USA
(Created by Paul Casciato; editing by Patricia Reaney)
BRUSSELS Visitors to Brussels will soon be able to admire scores of colorful costumes used over the years to dress the city's most famous landmark, the 400-year-old Manneken Pis.
KABUL On a snowy mountaintop to the west of Kabul, a group of Afghan girls practice the flowing movements of Wushu, a sport developed from ancient Chinese kung fu martial arts, stretching and bending and slashing the air with bright swords.
ORINOCA, Bolivia Bolivia on Thursday opened a $7 million museum dedicated to President Evo Morales and indigenous peoples in Morales's birthplace of Orinoca high up in the deserts of the Bolivian antiplano.