Danish restaurant Noma was crowned the world's best restaurant for the third year in a row in an annual list, beating out top eateries in Spain, Brazil, Italy, Britain, the United States and elsewhere.

The S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna World's 50 Best Restaurants, produced by Britain's Restaurant Magazine, were unveiled in London after voting by a panel of more than 800 chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and food experts who rated chef Rene Redzepi's Noma as the "standard-bearer for the new Nordic movement."

The following is a list of the top 10:

1. Noma; Copenhagen, Denmark

2. El Celler de Can Roca; Girona, Spain

3. Mugaritz; San Sebastian, Spain

4. D.O.M.; Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Osteria Francescana; Modena, Italy

6. Per Se; New York, USA

7. Alinea; Chicago, USA

8. Arzak; San Sebastian, Spain

9. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal; London, UK

10. Eleven Madison Park; New York USA

(Created by Paul Casciato; editing by Patricia Reaney)