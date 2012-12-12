Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (RH.N) reported higher third-quarter revenue as more customers shopped at its luxury stores.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $284.2 million for the quarter ended October 27 from a year earlier. Comparable store sales were up 29 percent.

The company, which went public last month, sells furniture, bath linen, lighting fixtures and other items through its stores, catalogs and online.

It earned $1.7 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $4.8 million last year.

