PARIS The magnitude of the task facing Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) as it battles to recover from a string of profit warnings is likely to be underscored this week, when its third-quarter sales are set to be overshadowed by those of smaller French rival Casino (CASP.PA).

Both Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), and Casino are struggling in their home market as cash-strapped shoppers are hit by higher prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

However, Carrefour is suffering more, in part because it runs more hypermarkets, where shoppers have been particularly cutting back on purchases of discretionary non-food goods -- a trend which has also hit sales at Britain's Tesco Plc (TSCO.L).

Casino also makes a higher proportion of sales in faster-growing emerging markets such as Brazil, where the two firms clashed earlier this year when Casino's partner made a failed attempt to merge with Carrefour's local arm.

Analysts expect Carrefour to eke out a 0.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 22.74 billion euros ($30.7 billion) on a pro-forma basis, according to a ThomsonReuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.

"Carrefour's Q3 update should confirm the obvious demand challenges in discretionary spending areas, while competitive pressures remain at historic highs in France," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

In contrast, Casino is seen posting a 21.4 percent rise in quarterly sales to 8.72 billion euros.

Hypermarkets accounted for over half of Carrefour's French sales last year, against less than a third for Casino, which is expected to see higher sales for chains like Monoprix, located closer to downtown population centers.

Recognizing the challenges for hypermarkets, Carrefour set out an ambitious plan to reinvent the format last year with new "Carrefour Planet" stores that abandon the commitment to sell everything under one roof in favor of a smaller number of specialist areas like fresh food and baby goods.

PRICE CUTS

While early results have been promising, Carrefour has admitted to mistakes across its French business, such as raising prices earlier this year ahead of major competitors.

That led to a drop in market share and triggered the group to warn in August full-year profits would tumble 15 percent. At that time Carrefour announced a new drive to cut prices, but warned it would take time to turn the business around.

Analysts expect quarterly like-for-like French hypermarket sales, excluding fuel, to have fallen about 4 percent.

Data from market research provider Kantar Worldpanel for August 8 to September 4 showed Carrefour lost French market share to unlisted rivals Leclerc and Intermarche during the back-to-school season, despite promotional campaigns.

Casino was more resilient, the same survey showed, and analysts expect a good performance from its Leader Price discount stores and Cdiscount internet business in France.

While Carrefour makes about 40 percent of its sales in France, compared with about 60 percent for Casino, it is also heavily exposed to other western European markets such as Spain, Italy and Belgium, which are experiencing the same economic and competitive pressures as France.

Belgian discount grocer Colruyt (COLR.BR) for example issued a profit warning last month.

Casino, meanwhile, makes around 40 percent of sales in faster-growing emerging markets including Brazil and Thailand.

After its battle with Carrefour in Brazil, investors are keen to hear whether Casino's venture there, Grupo Pao de Acucar, is back to normal.

Carrefour has said its Brazilian assets were not for sale following the failed merger and that it was still looking at ways to expand in Latin America's largest economy.

Investors will also look for clues on Carrefour's plans in Poland after two sources close to the matter told Reuters last month that the world's No.3 retailer Tesco and Carrefour were in the running for Emperia's EDRO.WA retail arm.

Carrefour shares have lagged the STOXX Europe 600 retail index .SXRP by 30 percent this year. Casino's have underperformed the same index by just 7 percent.

($1 = 0.741 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Michel Brito; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Holmes)