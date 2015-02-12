CHICAGO The National Retail Federation on Thursday projected U.S. retail industry sales will rise 4.1 percent this year, a bigger gain than a year earlier, citing its expectation of faster economic growth and continued improvement in the job market in 2015.

Retail industry sales rose 3.5 percent last year, the NRF said.

The industry group also predicted non-store sales would rise between 7 percent and 10 percent this year.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)