Feb 21 - The bad news for U.S. retailers does not let up - similar to the weather this winter, which is partly to blame for the retailers woes.

The Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index is expected to struggle to a 1.0 percent gain at many store chains in the fourth quarter ending January 31.

That is less than the 1.7 percent gain in the year-earlier quarter 2012 and the 3 percent gain that indicates a healthy consumer sector.

Excluding Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), same store sales is expected to rise 1.6 percent in the quarter, compared with a 1.9 percent rise a year earlier.

