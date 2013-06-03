A woman looks at a window display on Oxford Street in central London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON British retail sales rebounded in May, exceeding their average growth rate over the previous year, an industry survey showed on Tuesday in a further sign that economic recovery may be starting to take root.

The British Retail Consortium said the total value of retail sales rose by an annual 3.4 percent in May after dropping by 0.6 percent in April, when year-on-year comparisons were distorted by the timing of Easter.

Like-for-like sales, a measure favored by equity analysts which strips out change in stores' floorspace, grew by a faster-than-expected 1.8 percent after dropping 2.2 percent in April.

"While sales didn't soar through the roof, this is still a very creditable performance from UK retailers," said David McCorquodale, head of retail at accountants KPMG, which sponsors the survey.

Online sales were a major driver, as were furniture, childrenswear and some other non-food categories.

Last month the Bank of England raised its growth forecasts and cut its inflation outlook for the first time since the financial crisis, suggesting some of the pressure on households' disposable income may be easing.

GfK's monthly survey of consumer sentiment rose to a six-month high in April, and lending to consumers is also up, though the labour market is more patchy with the past year's rise in employment starting to reverse and wage growth slowing to a crawl.

