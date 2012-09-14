NEW YORK, September 14 - So much for the death of department stores.

Top luxury and fashion companies like Jones Group JNY.N, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) and Tumi Holdings Inc TUMI.N are singing the praises of these large stores, maligned for years as passé and irrelevant, even as they plan to open up more of their own shops.

Department stores, particularly at the high end, are in vogue again, their renaissance helped by efforts like Macy's Inc's (M.N) $400 million makeover of its Manhattan flagship and a bigger emphasis on exclusive, high-fashion clothes.

"We believe in the department store," Richard Dickson, chief executive of branded businesses at Jones Group JNY.N told the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit this week in New York. "Department stores have done a brilliant job continuing to energize and re-invent themselves in order to stay relevant."

Jones, whose brands include Jones New York and Nine West, expects to earn more than half of its revenue from department stores like Macy's, Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Dillard's Inc (DDS.N) this year, but only 17 percent from its own stores, which in the United States are unprofitable.

By breaking up their sales floors into sections dedicated to individual labels, department stores have transformed themselves into houses of brands. For example, Gucci's store at the Macy's in Manhattan will open this autumn and be its biggest location aside from its own flagship.

That means shoppers less focused on any one brand may choose department stores in favor of specialty stores.

"There's a customer who's very dedicated to shopping at a Macy's or a Nordstrom or a Dillard's or a Lord and Taylor and that customer may or may not shop inside a specialty store," Michael Kors CEO John Idol told a conference last week.

Macy's same store sales were up 3.7 percent in the first half of the year, while Nordstrom's were up 6.3 percent, helped by more visits from shoppers and more spending.

Michael Kors said last month that sales have gotten a particularly big bump at department stores where it has store-in-stores. That has allowed it to chip away at Coach Inc (COH.N), where sales to U.S. department stores slipped last year.

Coach is concentrating on building out its own stores. But it too has recognized the value of making a splash at a top department store. It hired renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas to design Coach's store inside the Macy's flagship.

And sales in both formats can feed each other. Saks CEO Steve Sadove told Reuters in an interview ahead of the summit that sales at the Kors store inside the Saks Manhattan flagship rose after Kors opened a stand-alone store across the street.

Operating one's own stores gives a company greater control over its brand, and a useful diversification, in the event that a relationship sours.

Jones and Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) each took a big hit this year after J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) dropped a line by each company.

Indeed, Tumi CEO Jerome Griffith wants to have 200 U.S. stores one day, compared with about 100 now. But he was quick to praise retailers like Nordstrom for raising his high-end luggage and accessory maker's image and visibility.

"We've done pretty well with department stores," Griffith said. "We need to have a presence."

And even though Crocs Inc CROX.N is working to open more stores in the United States, a senior executive said department stores like Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) will stay front and center.

"We're not walking away from our wholesale customers. They're very important to us," said Crocs Chief Finance Officer Jeff Lasher.

