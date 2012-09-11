NEW YORK Executives from the retail and consumer sectors are speaking at the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit this week in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Dubai. Below are some memorable quotes from the discussions.

JEFF LASHER, CROCS INC (CROX.O) CFO

"Men's is a very important part of our offering. The reality is that women are the key to winning over the men."

"I haven't really seen that to date, people coming in with their Gucci shoes on and trading them in for orange clogs. But we're excited for that day."

TIM O'SHAUGHNESSY, LIVINGSOCIAL CEO & CO-FOUNDER on why his daily deals website is not partnering with online dating sites:

"We have a core competency that has nothing to do with understanding the hormones of males and females, nor do I want that to be one of our core competencies any time soon."

"We don't sell coupons, we sell vouchers."

MONICA AGGARWAL, FITCH RATINGS SENIOR DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF U.S. RETAIL TEAM

"What the Internet is providing is not just a distribution channel but also an information channel, and with that you get a lot more transparency in pricing. So if you have a commoditized offering I think it's very difficult to maintain the pricing power."

"It (retail) is a very mature and dynamic sector, so there's always going to be someone who is going to have to lose share for someone to win."

