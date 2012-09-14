NEW YORK - Executives from the retail and consumer sectors are speaking at the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit this week in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Dubai. Below are some memorable quotes from the discussions.

CAROL TOME, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HOME DEPOT INC (HD.N)

"There are parts of the world that aren't of interest to us. Western Europe is not growthy."

KAREN KATZ, CEO, NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP NMRCUS.UL

"The consumer doesn't seem to have changed how she's been approaching shopping since we came out of the recession. She's been very deliberate, wants things that are special, unique and somewhat exclusive, and she's not buying things if she already owns them in her closet. So it's really incumbent upon us as a retailer to make sure that we're editing our assortments to very special and unique product."

RICHARD DICKSON, CEO OF BRANDED BUSINESSES, JONES GROUP JNY.N

"Retail today is about the narration of a brand. It's about the experience when you walk in, the people who serve you. The environment, the music, the sounds, the colors, the branding and the product. It all counts. "

STEVEN TANGER, CEO, TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS INC (SKT.N)

"It's chic to save money. We have people drive up in Rolls-Royces and Jaguars just like they do in Volkswagens. There's no stigma attached to giving a great gift. A lot of outlet shopping today is aspirational. People might want a Polo shirt or Coach bag and can't afford it at full price."

JEROME GRIFFITH, CEO, TUMI HOLDINGS TUMI.N

"I want to be less travel dependent. Because if there's another SARS crisis or another terrorist attack or whatever and people just stop traveling, I don't want to be dependent upon suitcases."

MARK BELFORD, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT

"I think you can't go wrong owning global luxury brands."

